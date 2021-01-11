2 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Moses Abor has commended Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Frema Osei Opare for her hard work in President Akufo-Addo’s government.

The illustrious and Hardworking Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Frema Osei Opare deserves all the appreciation and selfless praises.

Hon Frema Osei Opare, popularly known as Mother for all, has within the past four years been passionate to provide the needs of the grassroots with regards to their welfare.

Her open door policy encourages the grassroots and party functionaries as a reassurance that the government is concerned of their plights and continues to find long lasting solutions to mitigate them.

Madam Frema Osei Opare has very good interpersonal skills and has been marvellous in the dispensation of her mandate as the Chief of Staff of this Republic.

She is a wonderful mother to many and a backbone to the running of our party. No wonder she superintended in ensuring that the policies of President Nana Addo were successfully implemented without a fiasco.

Again, her overwhelming contribution and immense support in the just ended elections and it's prior activities cannot be overlooked. Never have we had a chief of staff that has supported party work like Hon. Frema Osei Opare, that is the reason the grassroots and the youth are calling on the President Nana Addo to maintain her to do more for the youth as the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana.

This is a woman the party needs and the youths are proud of her.

GOD BLESS H.E. NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO

GOD BLESS THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

GOD BLESS GHANA