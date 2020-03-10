1 hour ago

Deputy National Communications Director for the Convention People's Party [CPP], Benjamin Nsiah, has asserted that the country is retrogressing in terms of development due to the lack of visionary leaders.

Commenting on the Kintampo-Tamale highway accident which claimed the lives of over 30 people on Monday, March 9, 2020, Mr. Nsiah affirmed that even though human error can lead to accidents on our roads, most of these fatal incidents occur as a result of the lack of visionary leaders.

“…Lack of visionary leaders in Ghana has led to the construction of bad roads resulting in loss of precious lives through accident. What at all do past and current government use toll booth revenue collection for that stops us from ensuring the country has state-of-the-art roads. Must we always wait on the Road Safety Commission/ Authority to come out and tell us the measures they have put in place to curb the high number of accidents on our roads,” he lamented.

Touching on the recent act of vigilantism by some Sogakope youth following the gruesome murder of an aseemblyman in the area, the CPP communicator, contributing to discussions on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ newspaper discussion show, opined that the country urgently needs a policy document to positively shape the conscience of the youth.

“...it is time that as a country we act on what we say as leaders, as we lay-out a policy document to shape the youth front of the country, otherwise we will labour in vain. The Police service need to develop a unique and professional way of handling matters brought to their jurisdiction,” he added.