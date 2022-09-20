4 hours ago

The U.S. ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has said that Ghana is the second-highest sender of students to America, only after Nigeria, in all 50 states, in the 2020-21 academic year. .

At the opening of the 2022 EducationUSA College Fair in Accra, she said: “We have 4,200 students studying in 630 different education institutions in the United States in the last year alone.”

“And Ghana is the second-highest sender of students to the United States, second only to Nigeria. And it does bother me to say that,” she added.

The fair brought together about 40 universities and colleges from the United States to interact with prospective students.

EducationUSA is a U.S. government-sponsored network of 450 centres in 170 countries around the globe, mandated to provide information on U.S. higher education and guide qualified individuals in order to be successful applicants to accredited U.S. colleges and universities.

Ambassador Virginia Palmer gave assurance to the students applying to the US that despite the backlogs, they will be granted swift visas to avoid delays.

“EducationUSA advisors in Kumasi-based centres, they have helped the students that come with information about US universities and to access US$7 million in bursaries and scholarships for studying in the United States.

“So, I encourage Ghanaian students to come and talk to the advisors. Ghana is also among the top 25 countries globally to send graduate students to the United States. The first statistics were undergraduate students. Lot of very distinguished Ghanaian scholars doing graduate work in the United States,” Palmer said.