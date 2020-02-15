56 minutes ago

The Commanding Officer of the Asutuare Training Camp, Lieutenant C.O Fiifi Degbey has assured Ghanaians that the country is very ready to deal with terrorist attacks.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Lt. Degbey clarified that all security agencies have undergone series of trainings which would help them detect terrorist threats to stop any pending attacks.

“The impression we have on the training is that it’s been a very good one, it’s been excellent. This training was put together basically as a result of the trend or various terrorist attacks that have occurred in the West African sub region. We are aware of what happened in Cote D’Ivoire a while back, and quite recently, series of terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso,” he said.

According to him, all the security agencies joined hands for training because it takes more than one agency to successfully deal with terrorism.

“We have realized that in addressing or countering terrorism, not a single agency can handle or can deal with such a threat. It is supposed to be a multi-agency approach, or a multi-agency attempt to address the issue. To this regard all the agencies came together, and we went through this particular training; the joint counter tourism interoperability training,” he added.

Lt. Degbey further explained that Ghana’s capacity for dealing with terrorism is not as high as that of the first world countries but even for the first world countries, there is no complete preparation. However, Ghana is ready and prepared enough to handle terrorism.

“For African standards, Ghana is fully prepared, and not even in the developed countries do they have 100% preparation. Every now and then they attack either internally or externally, but for our level with such effort and with such training activities, we are fairly and well prepared to address any threats that may come to Ghana,” he concluded.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb.com