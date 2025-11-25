15 minutes ago

Ghana has taken a historic step in the fight against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) with the launch of the country’s first-ever National NCD Research Conference, an initiative jointly organised by the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and the AYA Integrated Healthcare Initiative.

The conference, held under the theme “Advancing the NCDs Research Agenda Towards Attaining Primary Healthcare Goals,” marks a major national effort to generate evidence-based solutions to one of the country’s most pressing public health challenges.

Over the past two decades, Ghana has witnessed a steady rise in NCD cases—particularly hypertension, diabetes, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases—placing significant pressure on the health system.

Despite various national policies and screening initiatives, gaps in research, data accuracy, and coordinated interventions have slowed progress.

The new conference seeks to chart a path toward addressing these gaps by developing a National NCD Research Agenda that will guide policy formulation, resource allocation, and preventive strategies.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Hafez Adam Taher underscored the government’s renewed commitment to strengthening evidence generation and integrating research findings into frontline health practice.

He emphasised that the conference provides a crucial platform for transforming academic research into actionable policies.

Dr. Taher highlighted that the new research agenda will align with major sector priorities, including the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), the free Primary Health Care initiative, and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) roadmap.

Representing the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, highlighted the transformative role research can play in improving NCD care.

He explained that strong evidence is central to early detection, improved clinical outcomes, effective monitoring, and accountability within the health system.

According to him, enhanced research will not only guide better policy decisions but also contribute to building resilient health systems capable of reducing premature deaths from NCDs.