1 hour ago

Legendary former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew Pele is set to make an appearance on FIFA 22's Icon list reserved for former players who left a mark on the game.

He will become the fourth ever African player to make an appearance in the hallowed list.

The launch for EA Sports FIFA 22 is getting ever closer and more news will surface ahead of the release.

FUT – FIFA Ultimate Team – is an online edition of EA Sports’ FIFA 22 game that allows players to create their own squad using player cards.

Every year, football legends are added to the roster. Didier Drogba was the first African player to be named a FIFA Ultimate Team icon.

Michael Essien was the second African player and Ghana’s first FUT icon, followed by Jay Jay Ochocha.

Pele, Maradona, Lev Yashin, Johann Cruyff, and George Best are among the worldwide FUT icons.

Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Steven Gerrard, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pires, Deco, and Ruud van Nistelrooy are among the other names on the list.

Abedi Pele is expected to join this special list, according to the EA code, after his name surfaced as a FUT Icon in FIFA 22.

The former Ghana captain and three-time African Footballer of the Year has an outstanding 89 rating.

Abedi Pele’s sprint speed is predicted to be 91, shot power to be 83, short passing to be 87, and ball control to be 89 by the EA code.

The former Olympique Marseille player also has an 85 overall rating, with 89 for on-ball control, 90 for dribbling, and 83 for stamina.

Abedi Pele played for clubs like Marseille, Lyon, and Lille before retiring.