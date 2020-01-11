5 hours ago

Seventy hours after the launch of the Read2Skill project and calls for interested persons to apply, the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has closed down the application.

According to the Authority, it has received over 17,000 application and “we have since been reviewing the applications and close to selecting the 1000 successful applicants.”

The project forms part of the Authority's 2020 ‘Year of Learning’ strategy to offer Ghanaians the opportunity to enrol on Udemy-the world largest open learning platform.

They are urging applicants to remain calm “as we issue notifications to successful individuals.”