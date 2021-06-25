48 minutes ago

The Ghana Library Authority has commissioned the Accra Central Library Children's Corner project. Showcasing a colourful library space stocked with a large variety of children’s books, the Children’s Corner is created to foster reading among children in a child friendly reading space.

The project which is funded by Book Aid International and RELX, is the 6th in the country with Western, Central, Eastern, Upper East and Northern Regional Libraries already running the project since 2019.



Chairing the commissioning, the Head of Ghana International School, Dr. Mary Ashun who also read her new book "Grace the Pandemic Warrior" with pupils present, recalled her teenage years where she used to visit the library. She emphasized on the importance of reading and encouraged pupils present to read more.

In a speech read on behalf of the Chief Executive of Book Aid International, Alison Tweed, She said, “Accra Central Library Children’s Corner is now a colourful beacon of reading in the city. Book Aid International provided over 2,700 brand new children’s book donated by UK publishers to renew and refresh the library collection. The capacity of staff at the Children’s Corner has been built to enable them render quality services to patrons.”

Book Aid International also used the occasion to congratulate the Ghana Library Authority for being named the ‘Library of the Year’ by the prestigious London Book Fair International Excellence Award.

The Acting Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Edward Addo-Yobo, expressed his gratitude to Book Aid International and RELX for establishing the Children’s Corner at the Accra Central Library. He further entreated parents to encourage their children to make optimum use of the library.



Schools present were Bishop Girls Basic School and Private Odartey Lamptey Memorial Basic School.