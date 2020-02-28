22 minutes ago

Ghana’s judiciary has begun recruiting lawyers with “high moral character and integrity” to serve as judges for the high and lower courts across the country.

“Applicants must be Ghanaians enrolled on the roll of lawyers in Ghana,” a recruitment notice issued Friday said.

Forms are currently being sold at the Ghana Judicial Service or its website for 300 cedis for interested lawyers with the requisite qualification to apply.

Those seeking to become high court judges must have at least 10 years’ standing at the Ghana Bar and not less than five years’ for those applying be become circuit court judges. Those with at least three years can only apply to be considered as magistrates.

Qualified candidates shall be required to write examination and ICT proficiency test. There will also be a post examination interview.