2 hours ago

Coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor has revealed that Ghana is copying the model adopted by West African neighbours Nigeria in convince nationals born abroad to play for their national teams.

Nigeria has in recent years convinced the likes of Ola Aina,Leon Balogun, Sam Ajayi,William Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi among others to play for them.

While they are currently on the trail of Bayern's Joshua Zikzee, QPR's Eberechi Eze, Arsenal's Bukayo Sako to play for them.

"The most important thing is those who were born in Europe. Some of them are eager to play for the Black Stars," Akonnor told Starr FM.

“That is what we want to do. Look at Nigeria, I think they have done that in a very nice way.

“They have brought a lot of guys who were born in Europe and the Nigerian team is now transformed so we are trying to do the same with the national team.”

In March, Akonnor, after a European tour, revealed a roster of seven Ghanaian disaporans who have either agreed to switch international allegiance to Ghana or are considering a possible career with the Black Stars.

France-born Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku, Anderlecht's former Netherlands youth defender Derrick Luckassen, France-born Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu and Enock Kwateng of French side Bordeaux, according to Akonnor, have decided to turn up for the Black Stars.

Ghana has in recent times been linked to Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey.