1 hour ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Tamale Central constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not handling corruption cases of his appointees properly.

The law-maker said President Akufo-Addo “must accept full responsibility for the unenviable accolade as the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history, which hangs around his neck and find out why it is so.

According to Inusah Fuseini, the President’s approach to dealing with corruption scandals exposed by well-meaning Ghanaians under his government has been a laughable disaster of a pattern.

He stated that “Rather than confront this resounding verdict of well-meaning Ghanaians, he opted for the path of delusion and denial. In summary, President Akufo-Addo lowered the bar for the fight against corruption in which he said the corrupt level of the current government has passed the test of hypothesis and has assumed the level of theory and in full practice,” Alhaji Inusah Fuseini told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“President Akufo-Addo is not protecting the public funds because a report from the Auditor-General indicates there are some public officials who are engaged in corruption but they have not been sanctioned and that means he is not protecting the public funds,” he said.

The President, he claimed, failed on his promise to Ghanaians to protect the public purse, citing the Auditor-General reports as clear case of corruption under his government.

Corruption has been adjudged to be the key driver of political violence and denial of millions of Ghanaians access to good life, good health and sound education. Corruption is also rated as the major cause of mass poverty in the country.