1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana made light work of Sao Tome and Principe as Ghana topped group Cwith a 3-0 triumph over the minnows.

It was Ghana who started the game on the front foot asking all the questions as they wastes numerous chances with Jordan Ayew,Baba Rahman and Osman Bukari all guilty.

Ghana opened the scores in the 12th minute through a Nicholas Opoku header from a Mohammed Kudus corner.

It is the first ever goal for the Amiens defender for Ghana before Jordan Ayew added the second goal from the spot in the 30th minute after he was upended in the penalty box for his 18th goal for Ghana.

Ghana went into the break with a 2-0 lead but right after recess Mohammed Kudus combined with Baba Rahman who slotted home the third goal for Ghana after a well worked corner kick on the half hour mark.

It should have been more goals for the host as they wasted glorious opportunities.

In the 83rd minute of the game Imoro Ibrahim sent a back pass to goalkeeper Razak Abalora who inexplicably passed straight to a Sao Tome player who curled home from the edge of the penalty box to score a consolation goal.

Meanwhile in the other group game Sudan defeated South Africa 2-0 to qualify for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon next year.