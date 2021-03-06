3 hours ago

For the first time in decades Ghana will mark its Independence Day anniversary without the traditional march past of the security services and selected schools at the national, regional and district levels.

This situation has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ghana Health Service (GHS) prescribed safety protocols which include social distancing.

The government’s directive to the Ghana Education Service (GES) on February 11 stated that it was in line with measures put in place by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself to avoid large gatherings as the country continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All metropolitan, municipal and district education directors and heads of all schools have, through their Regional Education Directors, been asked to comply with the directive, the memo by the GES said.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all regions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on the 6th March 2021 has been suspended forthwith across the country,” the GES memo stated further.