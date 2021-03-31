9 minutes ago

It may sound prophectic or maybe just a mere football talk.

But former Ghana Football Association vice President and 2019 GFA Presidential aspirant George Afriyie says Ghana's nearly four decades AFCON title drought may end under the Kurt Okraku led GFA.

The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to win the African Cup of Nations title since last winning it in Libya in 1982.

Since then the Black Stars have finished runners up on three occasions in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM, George Afriyie believes Ghana has been unlucky in the three finals we finished as runners up but believes our luck will change very soon under the Kurt Okraku led GFA.

"We have not been able to win the Afcon from 2008," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

"I will attribute it to sheer luck. In 2010 and 2015 it was just not for us in that era.

"We may win it under this Kurt Okraku’s management where the perception is we have a poor team which is not in the best of shape as compared to years before," he added.

Ghana qualified for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon after topping group C.