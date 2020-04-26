1 hour ago

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned the public to expect thunderstorms and rain in the coastal belt and parts of the middle sector of Ghana between the hours of 0730GMT – 1300GMT today (April 26, 2020).

The GMA weather warning added that "General cloudiness is expected over the Northern half of the country with occasional rains".

Affected areas

Places that will be affected by the thunderstorms and rain include; Aflao, Akatsi, Ho, Kpetoe, Juapong, Dzodze, Somanya, Ada, Prampram, Tema, Aburi, Madina, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Nsawam and Suhum.

The rest are; Koforidua, Begoro, Nkawkaw, Kpong, Kade , Swedru, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Takoradi and Axim.