2 hours ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfield Abdul Samed Salis has earned an enviable record in the French Ligue 1 this season as he is the player to have covered the most ground.

The central midfielder has covered a distance of 179.8 kilometers after 15 matches in the first round of the French league.

Salis has been integral to the fine form of his side that has seen them climb to second on the French Ligue 1 table behind PSG.

The Ghanaian is closely pursued by Enzo Fe Lee of Lorient with a distance of 173.3 kilometers while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde comes with a distance of 170.9 kilometers.

When it comes to average distance covered per game, the Ghanaian is second with 12 kilometers per match behind Johan Gastien of Clermont Foot while Enzo Fe Lee has an average of 11.6 kilometers per match.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot in the summer after his excellent performance and has continued from where he left off at his former side.

His impressive form earned him a place in Ghana's World Cup squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lens will face Nice later this evening in their first game since the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup break.