7 minutes ago

Freiburg and the Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyere has undergone successful surgery to correct the damage done to his knee ligaments in Germany.

The player sustained a season-ending injury last week as announced by his club and is set to start rehabilitation as soon as possible.

Kofi Kyere on Monday, 20th February 2023 underwent successful surgery to repair the damage in his knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Since his injury, his teammates have paid tributes to him with tee shirts in their matches as they pray he comes back stronger.

The midfielder joined the German Bundesliga side from lower-tier side FC St Pauli in the summer and has been impressive making 18 appearances in the ongoing season in all competitions with three goals

He was part of the Ghana squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kofi Kyereh will miss Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for next month.