2 hours ago

The Confederations of African Football(CAF) has released their itinerary for the 2020/2021 inter club competitions and unsurprisingly Ghana did not make the list of top 12 countries on the continent in terms of club football.

According to the CAF, the top 12 teams on the continent are able to field two teams each in the CAF Champions League and also the CAF Confederations Cup competitions.

Nations outside the best performing countries are each required to field a team each in the elite CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations.

Ghana was among the nations that was handed two slots each for the two CAF inter club competitions but due to poor performance over the years, the two slots have been taken away from Ghana meaning we must now field a team each in the two competitions.

The GFA has however picked Kotoko to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League while Ashantigold will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.

List of the top 12 countries in Africa: