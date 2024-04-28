3 hours ago

On Saturday, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) confirmed the passing of legendary sports journalist Joaquim Awuley Lartey, affectionately known as Joe Lartey.

In a solemn statement, SWAG announced, "The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) announces the death of Mr. Joachim Awuley Lartey, aka 'Joe Lartey,' on April 26, 2024."

Lartey, who served as the inaugural President of SWAG, passed away at the age of 96. Further details regarding his demise and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Born on June 6, 1927, in Accra, Joe Lartey was a proud alumnus of Accra Academy. He rose to prominence as an iconic broadcaster, earning the endearing nickname "Over to You."

His illustrious journalism career began in 1961 at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) as a football commentator. Lartey's captivating voice and insightful commentary endeared him to listeners across the nation.

He later joined Radio Nigeria and remained there until 1990 before returning to GBC, where he hosted flagship programs such as Sports Digest on GTV.

In June 2022, Lartey received the prestigious "A Life in Sport" honor from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) at the AIPS Sport Media Awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

During the ceremony, escorted onto the stage by SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah, Lartey's presence commanded admiration, prompting an overwhelming standing ovation from the audience.

Grateful for the honor, Lartey humbly remarked, "Thank you very much for bringing me all the way from Ghana to receive this wonderful honor. I came into contact with this organization (AIPS) in early 1971 thereabout, and the people who made it possible... both of them have passed on."

Joe Lartey's profound influence on Ghanaian sports broadcasting is immeasurable, with countless commentators acknowledging his mentorship and inspiration in shaping their careers.

His legacy in sports journalism will continue to inspire generations of broadcasters and enthusiasts alike, ensuring his memory lives on in the annals of Ghanaian sporting history.