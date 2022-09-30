2 hours ago

Former Ghana youth star, Sebastien Barnes has called on the technical handlers of the Black Stars to drop the underperforming Ayew brothers from the national team.

He says that the Ayew brothers should be consigned to the relics while concentrating on building a team with fresh blood.

The Ayew brothers like always have come under a barrage of attacks for their performance for the national team and it was no different when Ghana faced Brazil in the 3-0 loss.

Andre Ayew in a recent interview revealed that senior players of the Black Stars are the only ones who may be guaranteed a place at the Mundial but Barnes believes Ghana needs young energetic players.

"I'm not against the Ayew brothers but it's time for Ghana to build a formidable side with new young players," he told Accra-based Happy FM.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.