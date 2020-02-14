41 minutes ago

Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong says Ghana needs a leader who will push for a constitutional change of the winner takes all system as that does not augur well for the country.

According to him, even though politicians speak against the system whilst in opposition, they become silent on it when they win power because it favours them.

“When they are in opposition, they feel it but when they are in power, because it works for them, they close their eyes. But we need a leader who is legacy minded, a leader who will want to say that even though this benefit me but because of the tension, the violence that this constitution in the name of winner takes all is perpetuating, I will stand tall and correct the wrong.”

The winner takes all system is entrenched in Ghana’s 1992 constitution. Over the years, constitutional review committees have been set up by governments to recommend possible changes to the constitution, but their recommendations are yet to see the light of day.

Speaking on 'Ghana Means Business' on TV3, Dr. Opuni-Frimpong said it is about time Ghana gets a leader who moves beyond just setting up a constitutional review committee.

“I dare say we haven’t had that leader, as long as the system works for them they close their eyes but we need a leader who will one day say that this constitution is not helping sustainable peace in this country and I want to correct that.”

“Constitutional review committees have made tremendous recommendations, but we don’t know a leader who will pick it and implement them.” He added.

He, however, added that until Ghana gets such a legacy-minded leader, strengthening Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders will help change the status quo.

“Traditional leaders, Religious leaders, business leaders, people in academia must know that if we keep quiet and leave things in the hands of political leaders, this constitutional may create a problem for us,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb