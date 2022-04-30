3 hours ago

Former Senegal great El Hadji Diouf says that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) must find a way to get Asamoah Gyan closer to the Black Stars team.

The 2002 African Footballer of the year is in Ghana for the official book launch of the former Black Stars captain.

He says that the success of Senegal in recent times is not only down to the players but also the efforts of former players.

Senegal won their first ever African Cup of Nations title at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and says the ex players were pivotal and Ghana can do same with Asamoah Gyan.

“Senegal has Aliou Cisse, Lamine Diatta, Toni Sylva, and myself around the team. You can see the results of that in some of our players, Mendy is great because of Tony Sylva not because of Chelsea, he has changed teams but he has always been Senegalese," he said.

Diouf believes Asamoah Gyan's leadership can be the antidote to the country's Africa Cup of Nations drought.

Ghana last won the title in 1982 in Libya but have missed out on three finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015 with Gyan playing in two of the finals.

“The FA needs people like him around the boys to win trophies, You need a player who has scored all these goals for the national team to talk to the boys, if he is in Qatar I will invite him to come and talk to our boys."