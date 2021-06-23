1 hour ago

The Olympic Day recognizes and celebrates Olympians, athletes and fans all over the world for their hard work and dedication.

Olympic Day was established in 1948 and is celebrated to promote participation in sport regardless of age, gender or athletic ability, as well as being an opportunity to celebrate the Olympic values around the world.

These ideals are aptly captured by Pierre de

Charles Coubertin who was a French educator and historian, founder of the International Olympic Committee, and its second president. He is known as the father of the modern Olympic Games. Coubertin famously said in a simple sentence;

"The Olympic Games were created for the exaltation of the individual athlete."

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee on behalf of the GOC joins the IOC and its partners, including Olympic Games Organizing Committees for Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Milano-Cortina 2026, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs), ANOCA, Worldwide Olympic Partners and rights-holding broadcasters to celebrate this Day with our gallant sportsmen and women.

As the world gets ready to take part in #OlympicDay, our sportsmen and women who have qualified to represent Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and are ready to team to dutifully raise high the flag of mother Ghana.

“Last year, the Covid -19 pandemic marred the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as you know, but let us all take this important day in celebration of sports as best as we can. Let us all sustain the Olympic spirit in peace and unity.”

We are extremely grateful to our partners-Toyota Ghana, Ashfoam, Twillium industrial company, McDan shipping company and Payswitch for their continuous support in the growth and development of the Olympic movement.

Happy International Olympic Day!!

Mohammed B. Sahnoon

Secretary-General

Ghana Olympic Committee