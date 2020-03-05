24 minutes ago

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has urged the NDC youth wing to sacrifice for the ideals of the party as they attempt to win back power from the ruling NPP government in the 2020 General Elections.

Ampofo also admonished the youth, who he described as the future of the party not to be ore-occupied with the monetary gains they can make while following the party but instead espouse and exemplify what the party stands especially in the development of the country.

Chairman Ampofo implored the rank of file of the NDC party to make it a call to duty to win back power in the upcoming elections because the country only progresses when the NDC party is in power.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Greater Accra youth wing working committee and summit in Accra on Thursday, Ofoso-Ampofo declared that his motivation and the motivation of most veterans of the party to remain loyal in good and bad times stem from their belief in the ethos of the party.

He said “you must understand what the party stands for, the motivation for some of us to remain and kill ourselves for the party is not how much you will get for your pocket but because what the NDC tradition has done for Ghana…. Ghana only experience development when NDC is in power”.

Meanwhile, Ofoso-Ampofo has dared the Akufo-Addo government to point out one single major project it has competed since the assumed power. Adding that the NPP is only completing projects that were initiated by the NDC administration.

“Nana Akufo-Addo came to parliament during his fourth national address and could not mention a single project that he has completed within the three years plus that he has been in office.

I want to send a clear signal to the people that we will also be coming out with the ‘True State of the Nation Address’ and let them know that almost all the project they are boasting of was initiated by the NDC.

We will tell them the truth and give them the date the project was approved. Go and see the railway line we will tell them the source of money when John Dramani Mahama went and negotiated the loan which was approved in parliament. He said

Speaking at the same event, the Regional Chairman of the NDC urged the youth to desist from spending time to insult executives of the party.

He said the time spent on social media can be used in engaging party members in the constituency to ensure that the party wins the December 7 elections.

Source: Ghanaweb.com