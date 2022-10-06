52 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana has fallen further down the latest FIFA rankings to the 61st position as it was released this morning.

It was released after the last International break in September where Ghana played two friendly matches which they lost 3-0 to Brazil before beating Nicaragua 1-0.

According to FIFA, Ghana played the most matches in the month under review playing five matches but winning just one of them.

Ghana thus becomes the lowest-ranked side of the 32 teams going to the FIF World Cup in Qatar. This is also the lowest Ghana has sunk heading into a World Cup.

During Ghana's maiden World Cup in Germany in 2006, hey were ranked 48th while in 2010 in South Africa, Ghana was ranked 14th and in 2014 in Brazil Ghana was 38th but heading into November's World Cup in Qatar, Ghana is ranked 61st.

Ghana ended the year 2021 in the 52nd position on the world stage but it is currently down ten places.

The Black Stars have now moved out of the top ten rated countries on the African continent as they are 11th with the latest release with Senegal as number 1 in Africa and 18th in the World, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso completing the top ten in Africa.

Brazil is still the number one-ranked team in the world, followed by Belgium and Argentina. France and England, who were relegated from League 1 of the Nations League, are next.