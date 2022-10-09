4 hours ago

Ghana Police begins investigations into Nana Agradaa's latest sika gari scam

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has launched an investigation into the alleged scamming of some persons by self-styled pastor Patricia Oduro aka Nana Agradaa.

Thousands of worshippers thronged the premises of the Heavenway Church at Weija - Accra to claim their monies from the leader and founder of the Church Evangelist Patricia Oduro aka Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa is said to have announced on her TV station that church members should come with seed money and she will double it for them.

They claim that the self-styled pastor took monies from them with the promise of doubling it in her church on Friday but failed after taking their cash.

According to members of the church, the fetish priestess turned pastor told them that they needed to pay some seed money so that she will double it for them.

The Police have called on any person with information that can help them in their investigation not to hesitate to contact them.

"The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua.

The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter."

"We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building."

"While investigation continues, we urge everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands." the Police announced on their official Twitter handle

Patricia Oduro aka Nana Agradaa has a history as she was duping people under the pretext of doubling their money for them whiles she was a fetish priestess.

According to Nana Agradaa she met her 'Damascus moment' quickly repented and metamorphosed into a pastor and overnight established a church with the name Heavenway Church.

Unsurprisingly under the cloak of God, the self-styled pastor is still practicing her devious sika gari scheme that served her so well in the past.