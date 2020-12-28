2 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has called the bluff of the Ghana Police for banning them from organizing demonstrations.

The NDC have been disgruntled since the December 7 General Elections accusing the Electoral Commission for cooking figures for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Presidential Elections and some Parliamentary results.

Aggrieved members of the Party has since then hit the streets to display their displeasure about how the EC conducted itself with some of the protest turning violent at times.

According to Otokunor, no one can ban the party from protesting since it is their civil rights given to every Ghanaian by the constitution.

“Nobody can ban anybody from exercising their right that has been bestowed on the citizens of Ghana by just issuing a statement and claiming that protesting has been banned,” Mr. Otokunor told Accra-based Joy FM.

“We all know that demonstration has been enshrined by law, therefore, nobody can prevent us from protesting, nobody can prevent us from expressing our displeasure on the wrongs and the injustice that is been perpetrated in this country.”

The Police on Wednesday 23rd December 2020 sough a court order restraining the NDC from organizing protest and demonstrations in Accra from December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021.

“In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday, December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021,” the statement said.

The Deputy NDC scribe says they are not aware of any court order and If they are made aware of one they will contest it.

“We do not know of any court restraining order and if we should receive it, we will contest that restraining order because the court and the police do not have the powers to prevent us from protesting and the law is clear,” he added.