1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has stepped up security measures for the collation of election results in four outstanding constituencies in the Eastern region of the country.

Addressing the media at the National Police Training School in Tesano, a suburb of Accra, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Richmond Mensah said that the collation process for those constituencies has been relocated to the National Police Training School (NPTS) .

The reason for the relocation is aimed at ensuring a secure environment with enhanced security provided by both the police and military personnel.

ASP Richmond Mensah further said the collation for one of the constituencies has been successfully completed , leaving three other constituencies which are pending.

He said similar arrangement have been made in the Ashanti and Bono East Regions of the country for their outstanding collation processes. The Ghana Police Service is awaiting confirmation of specific dates from the Electoral Commission of Ghana to implement the security measures in those regions.

The Ghana Police Service have assured the public that all necessary precautions are put in place to allow the Electoral Commission of Ghana officials to carry out their duties without facing interruptions or security concerns.

Ghana Police Service remains committed to maintaining peace and order throughout this process, he stated.

Source: Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian.com