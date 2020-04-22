3 hours ago

The Ghana Post has announced the opening, for full business activities, of all its branches that were closed due to the partial lockdown, as part of measures by government to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement signed by Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, the Head of Corporate Communications, Ghana Post, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said since Ghana recorded cases of the COVID-19, the Health Department of the Ghana Post had been working together with key Health Agencies to ensure the safety of customers.

“At Ghana Post, the wellbeing of our stakeholders during this critical time and beyond is of significant importance to us, therefore, we have initiated essential health and safety measures to safeguard our customers and our staff.

“Kindly bear with us, as some of these changes may not be in line with our regular business procedures,” the statement, however, said.

The Estates Department of Ghana Post, the statement said, had increased extensively the rate of cleaning its branches and all surfaces that customers might go into contact with, adding that, employees were adequately prepared and resourced to handle operations and any emergency that might set in in line with their operations.

The statement said the digital innovations of the office was also available 24/7.

“We, therefore, encourage the general public to download the GhPostPay App from playstore or dial our USSD code *447*160# for available services.

“In addition, entrepreneurs can upload their goods and services on our e-commerce website www.postshop.com.gh at no cost. Shoppers are also encouraged to visit our e-commerce website to shop from our wide range of vendors.”

It advised the public to adhere to the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 safety measures by washing hands frequently with soap under running water or using alcohol based hand sanitizer, keeping distance of at least two meters from someone showing symptoms of infection and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with hands.

It entreated customers to reach the office via customer call lines, 0302668138/0579579100 and WhatsApp line 0542527004 for further information or clarification.

Peacefmonline