1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea after beating Hearts of Oak last week in the league failed to translate that impressive away win at home as they could only draw against Liberty Professionals who are gradually turning into draw experts.

The home side at the Golden City Park played an entertaining goalless game against Liberty Professionals FC who becomes the only club in the 18-team league to draw their opening two league matches.

Chelsea will rue their chances as former goal king Kofi Owusu missed a late penalty kick to have given his side all three points.

The draw leaves Chelsea 7th on the league log with 4 points while Liberty Professionals are still searching for a win in the Ghana Premier League after two games.