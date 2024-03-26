Last Season's Ghana Premier League (GPL) Champions Medeama SC will travel to Samreboi where they will take on current League leaders FC Samartex on Matchweek 24.

The topflight league returns next weekend April 5-7, 2024 after it makes way for the Quarterfinals of the MTN FA Cup this weekend.

There will be lots of interesting matches across the country on Matchday 24 of the GPL as Accra Hearts of Oak SC marks their return to the Accra Sports Stadium with a match against GoldStars FC on Sunday April 7, 2024.

The weekend will also see Asante Kotoko travel to Bechem as guests of Bechem United with Aduana FC also set to take on Real Tamale United at the Nana AGyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

Matchday 24 however begins on Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex when Nations FC take on Great Olympics.

Matchday 25 will also be played midweek on April 10 & 11, 2024 respectively.

The matches include the tie between defending League winners Medeama SC at home against Hearts of Oak SC while Real Tamale United FC return to the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre where they will host Nations FC.

There will also be a Bono-derby on Day 25 when Bofoakwa Tano FC welcome Aduana FC to the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Below are the league fixtures for Matchday 24 and Matchday 25: