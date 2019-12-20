2 hours ago

Lovers of the Ghana Premier League will get the opportunity to have a feel of how the trophy looks like in real time as the Ghana Football Association has announced that there will be a trophy tour of the various league titles.

As part of the measures to whip up enthusiasm and interest in the various leagues in the country the Football Association has announced that the trophy will be placed at vantage locations across the country where fans will get the chance to take photographs with it before the big kick off next week.

This will help persons out there get a feel of the trophy and also know that something big is about to begin in the weeks ahead.

Both the Ghana Premier League and the Women's league will be paraded across vantage public locations prior to kick off next week.

It will go round the various shopping centres namely the Accra Mall, West Hills Mall, Achimota mall before making a stop over at the Kumasi mall before going round all 16 Regions before the league season starts.

The Ghana Premier League is expected to start on the weekend of 27-28th December whiles the division one league and the women's league will all start next year.