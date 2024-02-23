44 minutes ago

After a 52-day hiatus for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2024, the Ghana Premier League is set to resume this weekend, reigniting the excitement of domestic football.

The league action resumes following Karela United's elimination of Asante Kotoko from the MTN FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on February 13th, setting the stage for a thrilling weekend of Premier League matches.

Bottom-placed Heart of Lions will kick off the action as they host former champions Asante Kotoko at their home ground.

The encounter promises to be a captivating clash, with Asante Kotoko currently occupying the third position in the league standings, just three points behind leaders FC Samartex 1996 and one point adrift of second-placed Aduana FC.

Heart of Lions, languishing at the bottom of the league table with 15 points, will be eager to turn their fortunes around.

Having won two, drawn one, and suffered two defeats in their last five league games, the Kpando-based club will look to capitalize on their home advantage.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, are enjoying a positive run of form, remaining unbeaten in their last five league games with four wins and one draw.

The Porcupine Warriors boast the most away wins after the first round of fixtures, accumulating 29 points overall.

The match holds additional significance as Heart of Lions return to Kpando for the first time this season after relocating from Hohoe.

With both teams aiming for a strong start to the second round of the season, fans can expect an intense and fiercely contested encounter.

Key players for Asante Kotoko include top scorer Stephen Mukwala Desse, captain Richmond Lamptey, and new signing Emmanuel Kotei.

Heart of Lions, led by coach Bashir Hayford, will rely on the contributions of players such as Ebenezer Abban, Bismark Anim, and Denis Hutor to secure a positive result against their formidable opponents.

Football enthusiasts can catch all the action live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on Saturday at 3 pm, ensuring a thrilling start to the resumed Ghana Premier League season.