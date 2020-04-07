36 minutes ago

Ghana leader Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a message wishing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after he was admitted to intensive care after he contracted the deadly coronavirus disease.

The President of the West African country was swift in sending his message as politicians across the world sent best wishes to the prime minister, his family and the British people after Johnson was hospitalized on Monday evening.

Akufo-Addo prayed for the quick return of the UK leader while interceding his well wishes to the British people who have already been ravaged with deaths from the deadly disease.

Wishing British Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson, a speedy recovery and God’s blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the British people at this critical time.

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 6, 2020

Donald Trump, appearing before the press, said he was praying for his “good friend”, after Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of St Thomas’ hospital.

The US president added that he had asked pharmaceutical companies to contact London regarding Johnson to “see if we can be of help”.

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian leader whose wife was one of the first personalities connected to a world leader to contract the virus, also sent a message of support, saying he hoped to see Johnson back at No 10 soon.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said all his wishes were with the prime minister, his family and the people of Britain in “this difficult time” and he hoped Johnson would “quickly overcome” this ordeal.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish taoiseach, tweeted: “Boris Johnson is in our thoughts tonight. We wish him a speedy recovery and a rapid return to health,” while the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said: “The people of Israel pray for the speedy and full recovery of our friend.”

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, also sent best wishes, as did political rivals at home including Nicola Sturgeon, Jeremy Corbyn and the new Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who said the prime minister’s transfer to intensive care was “terribly sad news”.

Italian president Giuseppe Conte tweeted: “My thoughts go to Boris Johnson and all the British people. I wish you a fast recovery. You have the whole Italian government’s support and my personal one.”

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Get well soonBoris Johnson. Thinking of you, your family and all our UK friends at this tough time.”

From Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the People of Israel pray for the speedy and full recovery of our friend British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.”

As several of Johnson’s colleagues expressed sadness and shock at the news, messages flooded in from across the political divide.

Johnson’s predecessors as prime minister, David Cameron and Theresa May, both sent messages of support, while Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, who is himself recovering from the virus, said his “thoughts are with you and your family”.