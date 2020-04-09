49 minutes ago

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo offered free electricity for the poorest in the country while other domestic and commercial users will see a 50% reduction for the next three months as the countries stepped up its efforts in the fight against Corovonavirus pandemic.

This comes after the country's leader extended the lockdown of the country for another one week with the latest relief package meant to smoother the discomfort felt by Ghanaians over the decision to carryout the partial curfew to fight the deadly disease.

This is the latest of burden government is lifting on Ghanaians since the lockdown started two weeks ago when water was made free for all citizens for the next three months.

As electrify is the most expensive of the utilities used by ordinary Ghanaians and with no commercial to bring income, the offer of free electricity is a welcome move by government.

"Electricity will be FREE for all who consume 0 to 50 kilowatt hours a month. Government will absorb HALF of all electricity bills for all other consumers, with March 2020 as the benchmark," the Ghanaian leader said in his address on Thursday night.

This will continue to cement Akufo-Addo's high rantings in the polls over his handling of the coronavrius after his first move drew widespread praise even among the opposition.

Delivering his sixth address on the progress of the national campaign to defeat the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, the President said on Thursday that although the efforts have been successful, the country was not yet out of the woods.

Two weeks ago, a 14-day restriction on movements in parts of the Greater Accra Region and Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, was implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown has been implemented in parts of the country where significant numbers of virus infections have been recorded.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the restrictions on movements in Accra and Kumasi by one more week from Monday, April 13, 2020.