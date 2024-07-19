6 hours ago

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) has inaugurated its first regional office in Kumasi.

The event marked a pivotal moment in GPCL's history, underscoring its commitment to decentralising its operations and enhancing accessibility to essential publishing services across the nation.

The grand opening was graced by the Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, who served as the Special Guest of Honour.

In her address, she highlighted GPCL's journey over the decades and its historical significance.

The Minister noted that the inauguration of the new office in Kumasi symbolises the revival of GPCL and its unwavering commitment to restoring its former glory.

"This occasion signifies a monumental step forward in our collective journey towards reclaiming and advancing the esteemed legacy of GPCL," she stated.

Despite past challenges that led to the cessation of many operations, she hailed the Kumasi office's inauguration as a symbol of the company's revival.

The Minister highlighted GPCL's recent success, noting its consistent profitability over the last two years.

She attributed this success to prudent and efficient management under the current administration.

Mrs Fatima Abubakar noted that this achievement demonstrates that with the right leadership and governance, state institutions can thrive and contribute significantly to national development.

"GPCL has emerged as one of the most viable state institutions. This remarkable turnaround is a testament to the prudent and efficient management," she remarked.

The Minister extended her deepest appreciation to the GPCL Board, led by Dr. Daniel Owusu-Ansah, and the management team under David Boateng Asante.

She also lauded the GPCL staff for their hard work and dedication, noting that their commitment to excellence and resilience, especially during challenging times, has been pivotal in driving the company forward.

The establishment of the Kumasi branch represents a practical step towards decentralisation and bringing essential services closer to the people.

The new office will serve the Ashanti Region and its adjoining regions, making it easier for individuals and organizations to access a wide array of products and services.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.