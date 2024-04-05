1 day ago

The 2023 World Economics Governance Index report has recognised Ghana as one of the top ten best-governed nations in Africa, ranking fifth, trailing behind Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana.

The country surpassed countries like Senegal, Malawi, Lesotho, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Nigeria.

Ghana, which has been celebrating more than three decades of democracy under the fourth republic, is often hailed as a shining example of Democracy in the Sub-Saharan region.

Despite facing numerous challenges in recent years that have impacted its global ratings, the World Economics Governance Index highlights a notable enhancement in the country’s governance.

The report’s grading system was based on several indices, including Rule of Law, Press Freedom, Political Rights, and Corruption, positioning Ghana as the best-governed country in West Africa.

The report emphasises the need for significant improvements in the administration of the rule of law, a more effective strategy to combat corruption, which has tarnished every successive government, and most importantly, the necessity for Journalists and Media Practitioners to be given a safe working environment free from fear or intimidation.