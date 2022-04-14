2 hours ago

Otto Addo is close to being appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

The Ghanaian trainer who is an assistant coach at the German club will lead Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach whiles George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

Whiles Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was made a technical advisor to the Otto Addo lead techincal team.

The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two legged play off game.

Their contract ended after securing qualification to the World Cup against Nigeria but the GFA is keen to continue with the same team and have quickly wrapped up negotiations with the German club.

In the coming days, a delegation from the Ghana Football Association will travel to Germany to iron out the fine details of the negotiations.

Ghana has been drawn in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.