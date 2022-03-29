19 minutes ago

Ghana defeated Nigeria on Tuesday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja via the away goal rule to secure their place at the global showpiece in November in Qatar.

It is the fourth time the Black Stars have qualified for the mundial after waiting for a long time before finally making their debut appearance in 2006 in Germany.

Then golden generation that contained the likes of Stephen Appiah who was in his prime at Juventus, Michael Essien who was at his very best for Chelsea then, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah among others helped Ghana qualify for the first time in Germany in 2006.

After that Ghana made it a hattrick as they qualified for the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa where the nearly reached the semi finals but for a certain Luis Suarez handball as Asamoah Gyan missed the resultant penalty kick.

Ghana also added the 2014 World Cup in Brazil to their list but exited at the group stages under coach Kwasi Appiah.

The Black Stars missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia but will now be heading towards the gulf region when the mundial in Qatar begins in November at he expense of Nigeria who have been at the World Cup six times.