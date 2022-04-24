1 hour ago

Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed scored an own goal in the English Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday.

Another player with Ghanaian descent Danny Welbeck put the seagulls ahead in only the second minute of the game.

Mohammed Salisu then scored an own goal late in the first half before Saints full-back Tino Livramento was carried off with a serious-looking leg injury.

The Ghanaian defender had been dropped for Southampton in their few games due to his poor form but was recalled in their leg game against Brighton.

However, Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick on the cusp of half-time sparked the Southampton fightback, his 14th directly from a free-kick, second only to David Beckham (18) in the Premier League era.

After the break, he demonstrated his skills from open play with a fierce low drive that fizzed past Robert Sanchez bring his side level and take him to 10 goals for the season.

Southampton pushed for a winner against their shell-shocked hosts but lacked creativity and were relieved that Pascal Gross's late strike was ruled out for offside.

The point does mean Brighton match their record Premier League points tally of 41 and breaks their run of five home games without a goal.

Mohammed Salisu has rejected the opportunity to play for his motherland Ghana on several ocassions.