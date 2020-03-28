37 minutes ago

Ghana’s coronavirus cases up by 4 to 141

Ghana has recorded four more cases of Covid-19, the Ghana Health Service has said in its web updates.

According to the Service, as of Saturday, March 28, a total of 2,519 persons have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana. Among the tested, 1,276 (50.7%) were persons under mandatory quarantine with 1,243 (49.3%) from routine surveillance activities.

Among all 2,519 persons tested, 141 tested positive, representing 5.6%.

Also, among persons under mandatory quarantine, 79 representing 6.2% tested positive. Among samples tested from routine surveillance, 62, representing 5.0% tested positive.

“Only three regions have so far reported cases- the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper West Regions from routine disease surveillance. One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region.

“The Ashanti Region has recorded 7 of the 8 cases recorded outside the Greater Accra Region. All other 54 cases from routine surveillance were recorded in the Greater Accra Region,” the update indicated.

A total of 731 contacts of confirmed cases are currently being followed up by the contact tracing team. Among contacts, 53 were found to have symptoms and 48 have been tested with one person testing positive.

Two hundred and thirty-one contacts have completed the mandatory 14-day follow-up