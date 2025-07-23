2 hours ago

Ghana has recorded a total of 7,289 road traffic crashes and 1,504 fatalities between January and June 2025, according to provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in partnership with the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The report further revealed that 12,354 vehicles were involved in accidents during the six-month period, leading to injuries to 8,300 individuals.

In addition, 1,301 pedestrians were reportedly knocked down across the country.

The NRSA, in its analysis of the data, painted a troubling picture of the human cost of road crashes in Ghana. On average, the country loses eight lives daily to road accidents. Each day, approximately 40 road crashes occur, injuring 46 people and involving 69 vehicles and motorcycles.

The Authority is calling for intensified enforcement of traffic laws and a renewed commitment to road safety education nationwide. It emphasized the urgent need for a collective national response to stem the alarming trend.

“The statistics are a wake-up call. We must act decisively to reverse this dangerous trajectory,” the NRSA stated.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to collaborating with key stakeholders, including transport unions, law enforcement agencies, and civil society groups, to implement targeted interventions aimed at improving road safety outcomes.