23 minutes ago

Eight more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease, bringing Ghana’s death toll to 472.

Ghana has also recorded 795 new cases, making the cumulative number of cases 72,328.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as at Friday, February 5, the number of active cases stood at 6,707.

The number of recoveries/ discharged has also increased by 491, making the total number 64,658.