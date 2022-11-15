1 hour ago

Ghana will take on Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The match which will be played at Baniyas club stadium will give the teams an opportunity to assess their strength going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.

Ghana will compete with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H whiles Switzerland face Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia in Group G.

The Black Stars will begin training on Tuesday, November 15, for the two assignments - International friendly against Switzerland as well as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.

The match will give Coach Otto Addo and the technical team a perfect opponent for the Group H opener against Portugal at the 974 stadium in Rass Abou Aboud – Doha.

The friendly against Switzerland will complete the calendar of the Black Stars - going into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.