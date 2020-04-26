1 hour ago

Muslims around the world have been preparing for the Holy Month of Ramadan, which this year will be radically changed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown restrictions in place around the world mean communal acts of prayer and meeting friends and family for the daily ritual of the iftar meal, will be prohibited for most people.

However, the President of Ghana Rugby is very optimistic that despite the outbreak, prayers from this year’s Ramadan will help save the world of the deadly outbreak.

Mr. Herbert Mensah on behalf of Ghana Rugby wished all Muslims especially those in Ghana a successful month of prayers.

“May this Ramadan be as bright as ever. May this Ramadan bring joy, health, and wealth to all of you.” He said