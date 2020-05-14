1 hour ago

The senior manager of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa Lux September says Ghana should adopt a league model that will suit us and should not copy blindly.

He says Ghana should not copy wholesale what happens in South Africa but should tailor make a system that will benefit us in the bid to create an autonomous league.

Ghana Football Association has agreed in principle to make the the Ghana Premier League autonomous of the football association.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on May 8th 2020 made an announcement that a committee will be formed to come up with modalities, roadmap and process for the establishment of the autonomous Ghana Premier League.

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and other members of the FA have in the past gone to South Africa to thoroughly study the PSL model but Lux Spetember says Ghana should develop a model that will suit us and not copy wholesale.

“Ghana should decide what model is good for them, from the Commercial, Sponsorship, Product points of view. The most popular league in South Africa is the local league, not Manchester United, Chelsea or the English League,”

“We are in a stage where Africans are watching EPL and killing their own league.”

“I hope Ghanaian radio is not about the English Premier League, because here in South Africa all radio stations are about local football, local products, and local talents and we hope to share this lesson with Ghana and learn from Ghana as well,” he told Takoradi based Skyy Power 93.5 FM.

A five member committee which includes board chairman of Premier league giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, CEO of Inter Allies Eric Delali Senaya and Operations Manager of Ebusua Dwarfs John Ansah representing the Premier League clubs has been formed.

Other members consist of GFA vice president Mark Addo and Randy Abbey from the Executive council.