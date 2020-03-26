1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe Abronye has said Ghana officially has two viruses threatening the lives of its citizens, which is the COVID-19 pandemic and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on UTV’s 10pm late news, Abronye DC was reacting to news of the NDC formation of a COVID-19 Response team which he believes is mischievous adding that the NDC has always been a virus in the lives of Ghanaians.

According to him, NDC is Ghana’s major problem as Bokoharam is Nigeria’s major problem.

“NDC who have formed a committee we won’t work with them. When you go to Nigeria their main problem is Boko Haram, when you go to Iran it is ISIS. When you come to Ghana it is NDC, so we have coronavirus plus coronavirus so it will not work. The Ghana coronavirus is more deadly than the new one.” He fumed.

“You see, NDC has been Ghana’s problem. The NDC who couldn’t buy an ambulance with all their experts. They bought Aboboyaa not ambulances. This people, where were their experts when they were saying we should evacuate our people in China? Who gave them that advice?” added.

Reacting to comparisons between the Ebola outbreak and the COVID 19 Abronye said it is ignorance to compare the two.

“Ebola was an African epidemic; coronavirus is worldwide so the NDC should stop comparing the two. Those who agree with the comparison don’t know anything.” he said.