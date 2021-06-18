6 minutes ago

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) will hold its Congress and Elections on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium at 9am.

According to reliable sources, only the President position would be contested between incumbent, Mr. Theophilus Wilson Edzie and Mrs. Delphina Quaye, the current Vice President, as all other positions have been filed unopposed.

The First Vice President has been filed by Mr, Sam Brew, Second Vice President by Mrs. Saha Kambi-Lamptey, General Secretary by Lawyer Mohammed Muniru Kassim and Treasurer by Miss Farida Iddriss.

The four executive board members have been filed by Madam Serwah Gbene, Mr. Charles Mensah, Mr. Simon Danzumah and Mr. George Ansah from the Ashanti Region.

34 delegates drawn from the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo who are in good standing would be eligible to vote.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is one of the institutions invited to witness the Elective Congress of the Ghana Swimming Association.

By Sammy Heywood Okine