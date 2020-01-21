7 minutes ago

Ghana Taekwondo National Team has begun preparation towards qualification to the 2020 Olympic games with for Athletes set for a competition in Morocco.

Officials have announced that the team will be departing to Morocco for the Africa Para Taekwondoe qualification in February, 2020.

The tournament will be the bedrock for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifications scheduled to come off on Sunday and Monday February 23 and 24.

The tournament will be held at the Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdelah Stadium in Rabat.

Adizatu Shaban, Emmanuel Kofi Turkson, Mohammed Saleh Azumah and Patricia Kyeremaa are the four athletes who will be competing in the two-day tournament in Rabat, Morocco.