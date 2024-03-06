21 minutes ago

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that Ghana bears the full responsibility of catering to all participating African countries in the football competition of the 2023 African Games.

During a pre-Games briefing, Ussif stressed that a significant portion of the operational expenses for the Games falls on Ghana's shoulders.

He clarified that unlike competitions organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where expenses like accommodation and meals are covered by the governing body, the African Games require the host nation to shoulder these costs.

"Unlike AFCON, where CAF will pay for accommodation for countries participating, in the African Games, it is the host nation that provides accommodation for the countries. It is the responsibility of the nation to ensure that they are hosted, they are fed...and we all know the rates of hotels in Ghana. Catering is a major cost component (for operational expenses)," explained Ussif.

The 2023 African Games are slated to run from March 8 to March 23, with some games already underway. The Borteyman Sports Complex and the recently renovated University of Ghana Stadium serve as primary host venues for the Games.

Football matches, a significant attraction of the event, will be hosted at various locations, with the Accra Sports Stadium set to host the men's competition and the Cape Coast Stadium designated as the venue for the women's matches.